COVID claims the lives of 4 women

Four women are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities.

All but one of them had comorbidities.

The Ministry of Health says the patients were 3 middle-aged women with comorbidities and 1 middle-aged woman without comorbidities.

The death toll in the country is now 1,278.

In its latest update yesterday the Ministry of Health also said there were 185 new cases of the virus bringing the active caseload to 4,592.