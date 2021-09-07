Opposition calls on NGC to come clean about its investment into Train One

More questions and allegations linked to the half a billion-dollar investment made by the National Gas Company into Train One.

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal last night said it was a waste of taxpayers’ money and the board and government made a bad decision.

But NGC maintains all was above board and there is support for the move.

At the virtual report of the United National Congress, Dr. Moonilal called out board members for wanting an indemnity after making the investment.

Dr. Moonilal also gave a tongue lashing to Movement for Social Development Leader David Abdullah and others.

He claimed when some of them were part of the Kamla Persad Bissessar government; they never raised issues about policies regarding the National Gas Company.

Dr. Moonilal insists there was no NGC issue because the company was well managed by the Peoples Partnership government.

He says today NGC is in danger because of the government’s bad management.

The former senior Cabinet Minister last night called out Mr. Abdullah and others whom he said are afraid to criticise the Keith Rowley government.

Dr. Moonilal said NGC profits were shared with the national community when his government was in charge.

The Oropouche east MP said there are questions to be asked and answered about the decision for NGC to invest 500 million dollars on an empty Train One.

He said BP warned the board and the government against such an investment in Train One.

A release from the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago has sought to clear up some of the issues surrounding the investment.

NGC yesterday said it is necessary to underscore the critical and sensitive stage at which the ongoing Atlantic LNG discussions are.

It added that the company must be given the opportunity to allow these discussions to be completed.

According to the statement, the board rejects what it called the unjustified attack on the president and confirmed its unwavering support to the president and the leadership team, as they continue to take the company through a most difficult and challenging time in the energy industry.

NGC said, at the appropriate time the Minister will make a statement providing the information surrounding the decisions taken on Atlantic LNG including Train One.

NGC assured its stakeholders that all decisions taken adhered strictly to its governance process.

The energy company said decisions were made after due diligence and analysis of the best information available and with the full engagement, guidance and consultation of the NGC board.

Against this background, the energy company adds that the board is in full support of the president and the leadership team.