SEA results to be released on Thursday

The Ministry of Education says the Secondary Entrance Assessment results for 2021 will be released on Thursday.

The Ministry says parents and guardians can collect the results at their children’s respective schools or relevant district offices.

The Ministry is reminding parents/guardians they must adhere to all the necessary health and safety protocols.

It also notes only one parent/guardian should visit the school or district office to collect the results.

The Ministry says the parent/guardian must contact the respective school or district office for scheduling the time for collection of their child/ward SEA results.

Meanwhile there is another call for parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated.

The call comes from epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds.

He says now that face-to-face learning is set to resume next month for some students, parents must ensure the children are inoculated before they get back to schools.

He was speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.