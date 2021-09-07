Allegations of serious indecency against an employee of the Children’s Authority

A 37-year-old employee of the Children’s Authority is ordered to stay away from a now 19-year-old boy having been charged with 1 count of serious indecency.

Kevin Duke, of Rockley Vale, Scarborough, appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was granted $80,000 bail with a surety or $10,000 cash alternative.

Mr. Duke was ordered to have no contact with the boy and to keep 50 feet away from him at all times.

The TTPS says the charge stemmed from an alleged incident, which occurred in October of 2019.

Mr. Duke has to return to court on September 30th.

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a statement assuring that any report of abuse, even if it involves an employee, will be investigated.

The authority says when the matter of the employee was brought to its attention; it immediately conducted its investigation procedure.

It says this resulted in the suspension of the employee and commencement of criminal investigations by the Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The authority assures the public that the organisation continues to demand the highest standard of conduct from all its employees and it remains committed to the protection of the nation’s children.