Students query CAPE and CSEC results

Students in Trinidad and Tobago are now questioning grades from this year’s CXC examinations.

And the Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has intervened.

She says she has had a conversation with the Caribbean Examinations Council over a petition from within the region calling for a review of the 2020 scores.

The Minister says it is regrettable that pupils are being caused added stress during a time of a pandemic.



She says many persons can and will sign an online petition once they disagree with an assigned grade.

Students from Trinidad and Tobago have joined others in the region questioning their CAPE and CXC results, which were released earlier this week.

Many say there have been inconsistencies.

In Guyana there are similar concerns.

The Minister of Education there, Priya Manickchand said CXC has some questions to answer.

Speaking with reporters yesterday the Minister said there are too many reported inconsistencies for comfort.

Both Education Ministers say they are awaiting responses from the Barbados based Caribbean Examinations Council.