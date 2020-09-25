Citizens are told there is much to be proud of as the country celebrates 44 years as a Republic

National Security Minister, Stuart Young

As the country celebrates 44 years as a Republic citizens are told there is much to be proud of.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young says he is proud of the work done in this country.

The Minister boasts of a free press and great democracy.

Mr. Young also said this country’s democracy is thriving.

And Energy Minister, Franklyn Khan said this country’s Energy Sector has come a long way.

He said the industry is now very transparent.

Mr. Khan also said he was saddened that citizens are unable to celebrate due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They were speaking at the weekly Post Cabinet news briefing on Wednesday.