Republican Constitution created important offices which has cemented T&T as a sovereign, adult nation says President

President, Paula-Mae Weekes says the Republican Constitution created new and important offices including that of President, Director of Public Prosecutions and Ombudsman.
She says the country became autonomous in every way, but for the final court of appeal which remains the Privy Council.
President Weekes says these accomplishments cemented Trinidad and Tobago’s identity as a sovereign, adult nation.
