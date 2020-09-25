I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Republican Constitution created important offices which has cemented T&T as a sovereign, adult nation says President

Posted on September 25, 2020 by admin
Her Excellency, President Paula-Mae Weekes

President, Paula-Mae Weekes says the Republican Constitution created new and important offices including that of President, Director of Public Prosecutions and Ombudsman.

She says the country became autonomous in every way, but for the final court of appeal which remains the Privy Council.

President Weekes says these accomplishments cemented Trinidad and Tobago’s identity as a sovereign, adult nation.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *