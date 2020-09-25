Police continue to search for Sangre Grande businesswoman

Police were up to last evening searching for businesswoman Mary Ali.

She was snatched while walking through the car park of the Cost Cutters Supermarket on George Street in Sangre Grande on Wednesday morning.

The 67-year-old Ms. Ali is from Juteram Street, Sangre Grande.

It is reported that while walking with 2 security guards at around 7:30am, 2 masked men with guns approached.

They grabbed Ms. Ali and threw her into a vehicle parked nearby.

The grey Mitsubishi Ceda sped off and the security officers called for help.

CCTV footage from the supermarket and nearby buildings have been reviewed.

Up to late last evening she was still missing.