FIFA suspends TTFA with immediate effect

With immediate effect the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has been suspended as a member of the world governing body FIFA.

The suspension is until further notice.

This development means Trinidad and Tobago cannot participate in any FIFA tournaments and program anywhere in the world.

The suspension follows a decision by the former TTFA executive to challenge in court, FIFA’s right to appoint a normalisation committee to manage the affairs of football in this country.

FIFA had called on the TTFA to withdraw the matter from the High Court and a deadline was given.

Although a decision was taken to do withdraw late Tuesday night, it did not adhere to the demand by FIFA in time.

Yesterday a letter was sent signed by FIFA’s General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

The FIFA media release reads in part that the bureau of the FIFA council has suspended the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association with immediate effect due to grave violations of the organisation’s statutes.

The release explains that the suspension was prompted by the former leader of the TTFA lodging a claim before a local court contesting the decision of the FIFA council to appoint a normalisation committee for the TTFA.

According to the release, this course of action was in direct breach of Article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations.