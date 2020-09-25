57-year-old Tobago man arrested for having 6.8kg of marijuana in his possession during anti-crime exercise

A 57-year-old man in Tobago is expected to be charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was arrested during an anti-crime exercise in Castara on Wednesday.

A release from the TTPS says officers acting on information proceeded to Manswell Trace, where they observed a man sitting in his porch with dried marijuana wrapped in a sheet.

It says upon seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to elude police and began sprinting away from the officers with a black bag in his hands.

Police say the officers gave chase and managed to subdue the man a short distance away.

He was subsequently searched along with the bag, which revealed a quantity of dried cannabis.

The man was then arrested and the substance seized.

The drug weighed 6.8 kg and has an estimated street value of $275,000.

Investigations are continuing.