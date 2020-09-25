Trump’s comments send a signal to his supporters about how to react if Biden prevails

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and top aides are responding to the uproar over his failure to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power by intensifying their efforts to create Election chaos he can use to cling onto power should he lose in November.

In the wake of Mr. Trump’s stunning warning on Wednesday that “we’re going to have to see what happens,” questions are also growing about the willingness of Republican lawmakers to stand up to Trump if he refuses to accept the will of voters.

And raising new concerns that the administration is leveraging executive power to bolster the President’s political goals, the Justice Department said it was probing “potential issues with mail-in ballots” in Pennsylvania following the discovery of 9 discarded ballots.

As the implications of Trump’s statement about the transition of power begin to sink in, Trump, as he so often does, barged ahead, seeking to drive home his case that the vote may be rigged.