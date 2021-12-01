Stuart Young tells UN forum his government wants to create digital economy

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young tells a United Nations forum his government wants to create a digital economy in which electronic transactions are the norm in doing business.

Minister Young, addressing the United Nations “Big Data” Forum yesterday, said a Technical Digital Skills Training Program is on government’s agenda among other plans.

He said government plans to increase access to free broadband across the country.

Minister Young said dealing with COVID-19 in the past 2 years has brought to government’s attention existing gaps to Internet access for the society’s less fortunate.

He further told the UN forum that regionally, a task force has been established by the Caribbean community to provide an opportunity for the region to deliver a more collaborative, coordinated and innovative approach to meeting the digital skills challenge.