Plot to kill 13 prison officers forces the representing association to call meeting with the Prime Minister

Prison Officers Association President Cerron Richards

The home of a prison officer is riddled with bullets.

The officer who was said to be at his house at the time was shot once in his hand.

The incident is said to have taken place at the officer’s home in Eldorado some time last evening.

At a press conference yesterday the Prison Officers Association President Cerron Richards, says there is a plot to kill 13 officers.

He is calling for an urgent meeting with head of the National Security Council Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Mr. Richards says the association has lost confidence in the promises of successive Ministers of National Security to protect its members.

Speaking at press conference yesterday Mr. Richards said nothing else would suffice but a meeting with Dr. Rowley.

His demand follows Sunday’s death of officer Nigel Micheal Jones who was gunned down in the presence of his daughter in Siparia

Mr. Richards also said the morale of prison officers is low as the country is at war with the criminal elements.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police Macdonald Jacob says a police vehicle was in pursuit of the assailants who killed the prison officer.

He says contrary to what is being shown on social media the police were in pursuit of the gunmen.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking at a news conference yesterday.