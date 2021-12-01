I955 FM


Retired police man kills two bandits following a robbery in Morvant

Posted on December 1, 2021 by admin

Retired police officer shoots and kills 2 bandits in Morvant.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

Reports say the incident took place at a bar at Matapal Street on Lady Young Avenue around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

Newscenter 5 understands the men went in to the establishment and announced a hold up.

It is said a retired police officer that was at the bar saw the incident and responded.

The men attempted to flee and fired at the officer who returned fire with his service weapon hitting both men.

They died at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

