Health Minister announces booster shots for all fully vaccinated persons

Fully vaccinated persons are being told to get ready for a third dose.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his Ministry has been observing the behavior of the coronavirus worldwide and took a proactive approach knowing that a booster would be needed at some point.
He says for the past 3 weeks a booster program has been in the making at the Ministry as there is now vaccine stock to implement it.
Minister Deyalsingh says now that there is a new variant; a 3rd dose is available for everyone.
He says last weekend’s acquisition of vaccines has placed the State in a better position to administer a 3rd dose.
Health Minister Deyalsingh says his Ministry’s planning ahead has placed the population in a better position to face the new Omicron variant.
He was speaking yesterday during the virtual COVID-19 update.
