Health Minister announces booster shots for all fully vaccinated persons

Posted on November 30, 2021 by admin
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Fully vaccinated persons are being told to get ready for a third dose.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his Ministry has been observing the behavior of the coronavirus worldwide and took a proactive approach knowing that a booster would be needed at some point.

He says for the past 3 weeks a booster program has been in the making at the Ministry as there is now vaccine stock to implement it.

Minister Deyalsingh says now that there is a new variant; a 3rd dose is available for everyone.

He says last weekend’s acquisition of vaccines has placed the State in a better position to administer a 3rd dose.

Health Minister Deyalsingh says his Ministry’s planning ahead has placed the population in a better position to face the new Omicron variant.

He was speaking yesterday during the virtual COVID-19 update.  

