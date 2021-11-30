Health Minister announces booster shots for all fully vaccinated persons

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Fully vaccinated persons are being told to get ready for a third dose.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his Ministry has been observing the behavior of the coronavirus worldwide and took a proactive approach knowing that a booster would be needed at some point.

He says for the past 3 weeks a booster program has been in the making at the Ministry as there is now vaccine stock to implement it.

Minister Deyalsingh says now that there is a new variant; a 3rd dose is available for everyone.

He says last weekend’s acquisition of vaccines has placed the State in a better position to administer a 3rd dose.

Health Minister Deyalsingh says his Ministry’s planning ahead has placed the population in a better position to face the new Omicron variant.

He was speaking yesterday during the virtual COVID-19 update.