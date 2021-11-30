I955 FM


19 COVID-relted deaths

November 30, 2021

The country records 19 additional COVID related deaths taking the toll to 2,134.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 8 elderly men, 7 elderly women, 1 middle-aged man and 3 middle aged women.

The Ministry says 9 persons had multiple comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, obesity and asthma.

It says 8 persons had 1 comorbidity hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or a psychiatric condition.

2 persons had no known comorbidities.

An additional 462 persons have contracted the virus.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 10,558.

