4 more murders are recorded

A prison officer and two teens are among four people killed mere hours apart.

The killings occurred in Laventille and Siparia yesterday afternoon.

In Laventille the victims are identified Jevon Smith, Josiah Francis and Anthony Bacchus.

Jevon and Josiah was both 17-years-old.

Mr. Bacchus was 32-years-old.

The incident occurred at Desperlie Crescent around 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Residents say they heard rapid gunfire and went to investigate.

Upon checking they found 6 men bleeding from gun shot wounds.

The police were contacted and officers rushed the 6 bleeding men to hospital where Jevon, Josiah and Mr. Bacchus died while receiving treatment.

The other 3 men are listed in stable condition.

Hours later Prison Officer, Nigel Michael Jones, was killed in a drive by shooting in Siparia his 6-year-old daughter, who was standing with him, was not injured.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the child running off screaming, as her father lay on the ground dead.

A passerby comforted her until relatives arrived and took her away.

Reports are Mr. Jones and his daughter were standing on the stand at the corner of High Street and Siparia Old Road, Siparia, at around 3 pm when a car pulled up next to them.

Occupants fired several shots towards him from the car, killing him on the spot.

And the body of a man was discovered in Belmont.

He is yet to be identified

The find was in a drain along Maryland Hill.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

An autopsy is expected to be performed.

Anyone with information is being told to contact Belmont Police.