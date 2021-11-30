Property tax deadline extended to next year

Government extends the deadline for the submission of the Property Tax Valuation Return form to January 31st, 2022.

The announcement was made in a public notice that was addressed to every person in possession of residential land, commercial land, agricultural land or a combination of any of the above (mixed use) with or without buildings in the country.

The notice pointed out that under section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to submit the form constitutes a criminal offence that is punishable by a fine of $5,000.

The notice also advised property owners that they are not to include original documents when submitting their completed forms via drop box.

According to the public notice the property owners will be contacted when the return has been processed and provided with a Property Identification Number (PIN) assigned to the property.

It said each property would be assigned one pin.

Earlier this month the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers called on the government to consider an extension on the submission of the property tax forms beyond November 30th.

It said there can be criminal liabilities or a penalty if these forms are not filed by November 30th, and urged government to consider the request to extend the deadline as an urgent matter.