25 more COVID deaths

The country records an additional 25 COVID related deaths.

The death toll to now stands at 2,115.

The Health Ministry says the deceased are 13 elderly men, 3 elderly women, 6 middle-aged men, and 3 middle-aged women.

It said 16 of these people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, lung disease, and a history of strokes.

Five people had a single comorbidity diabetes, dementia, or hypertension, while four people had no known medical condition.

The Ministry says 456 new infections were also recorded taking the active caseload to 10,477.

It says there are 543 patients in hospital, with 20 in the Intensive Care Unit and 31 in the High Dependency Unit.

It says there are 158 patients in step-down facilities, 82 people in State quarantine and 9,304 people in home self-isolation.

The Ministry said that 90.9% of patients in the Parallel Healthcare System were unvaccinated.