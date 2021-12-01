Country records its 2nd highest day of COVID-19 deaths with 24 reported

The country records its second highest day of COVID-19 deaths with 24 reported.

The Ministry of Health also says that 763 new positive cases were recorded.

In an update it says dead are 8 elderly males, 8 elderly females, 4 middle aged males and 4 middle aged females.

The Ministry says this brings to 2,158 the total number of fatalities to date.

It says 14 persons had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, cancer and arthritis.

A release says 6 persons had one comorbidity hypertension or diabetes and 4 persons had no known comorbidity.

It says 90.9 % of persons in the Parallel Health Care System are not vaccinated.