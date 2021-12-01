National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

Gary Griffith comes out swinging at National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds saying he is using old methods that cannot benefit the police service.

In a voice note yesterday a passionate Mr. Griffith says as the nation grapples with the spiraling crime rate the Minister engages in a public relations stunt on the matter.

Mr. Griffith says this is even compounded seeing recent murders involving illegal firearms.

He also defends his hiring of 19 contract workers under his tenure as Police Commissioner.

He says Minister Hinds continues to show he is unfit for the job with his retroactive approach to the office.

Mr. Griffith says such persons are not progressive and will only serve to take the police service backwards.