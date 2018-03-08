Steps are being taken to replace defaced ‘No Entry’ sign in San Fernando

The Ministry of Works and Transport says steps are being taken to replace a defaced ‘No Entry’ street sign in San Fernando.

The sign, placed at the entrance to Thompson Gardens, Tarodale, was splashed with blue paint, mere weeks after it was erected

Several motorists usually enter the street on mornings to turn as they attempt to avoid the traffic gridlock at the bottom of the overpass that heads into San Fernando via Tarouba.

Residents in the area have also complained that because of the sign, they are forced to make longer trips to their homes.

The ministry’s Traffic Management Branch says the sign which stated specific times for no entry, was placed on consultation with the police.

A response from the ministry also said, officials are aware it was defaced and are making attempts to have it replaced.