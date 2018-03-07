I955 FM


Opposition Senator calls for more autonomy for the Parliament

Posted on March 7, 2018 by newscenter5
Senator Wade Mark

An Opposition Senator wants more autonomy for the Parliament.

 

Senator Wade Mark piloted a private motion yesterday to establish a Joint Select Committee to consider and report on a legislative formula for parliamentary autonomy.

 

Senator Mark believes this will give Parliament the authority it is entitled to

 

He accused government of violating the constitution and stifling democracy.

 

But government Senator, Jennifer Baptiste Primus believes a JSC will not solve the purpose.

 

She called on the opposition to be patient.

 

Also contributing to the debate was Independent Senator David Small.

