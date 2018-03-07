Police constable shot accidentally…warded at hospital

A police constable is warded at hospital after reportedly being shot, accidentally.
The officer is said to have shot himself with a gun he took away from a suspect in East Dry River last Sunday.
The officer was driving towards the headquarters of the Inter Agency Task Force in El Socorro when the 9mm pistol went off.
He was hit in the left leg and taken for medical treatment.
Reports say the police officer was part of a unit, which had arrested a 30-year-old gunman.
Earlier a team of officers was on mobile patrol in the Clifton Hill community, when the man was seen acting suspiciously.
The suspect was confronted and searched.
A 9mm pistol, loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found.
The suspect was taken to the Besson Street Police Station for further questioning, while the weapon was being sent to the Task Force HQ for safekeeping.
It was during this trip that the weapon went off.
