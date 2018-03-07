Law Association intends to appeal Justice Nadia Kangaloo’s ruling on Chief Justice Ivor Archie

The Law Association intends to appeal the ruling of Justice Nadia Kangaloo.

Justice Kangaloo yesterday stopped the Law Association from continuing its investigations into allegations of misconduct, leveled against the Chief Justice, Ivor Archie.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo said the association has no power under the law to investigate the Chief Justice.

In the release last evening the association said following legal advice it has decided to appeal the judgment.

The association said it has been advised that based on the judge’s ruling the planned March 15th special general meeting ought not to continue as requisitioned.

However the council has not yet decided to cancel or postpone the meeting.

It is hoping that the court of appeal will hear the intended appeal before March 15th.