CJ granted six-month sabbatical

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has been granted a six-month sabbatical.

His leave is set to begin on Sunday.

The sabbatical was granted by President Anthony Carmona to allow Justice Archie to quote, rest, reflect, and to participate in the United States Federal Judicial Centre’s visiting foreign judicial fellows programme in Washington, DC, over the next four to six months.

Justice Archie sought approval of the leave from President Carmona on November 8th last year and it was granted on February 5th 2018.

There are reports that Justice Archie left the country yesterday.

In the letter sent to President Carmona, Justice Archie pointed out that the Salaries Review Commission’s 98th report, dated November 13th, 2013, allowed judges who have a minimum of seven years continuous service to have up to a six-month sabbatical.

The Chief Justice wrote, he has now come to the place where he wishes to step back from the onerous demands of his position and to rest, reflect and undertake a programme of study that will have important implications for the jurisprudence of Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean states.

He said academic writing in the particular area of study he proposes to undertake is almost non-existent.

Chief Justice Archie recommended that appellate judge Allan Mendonca act in his post while he is away.