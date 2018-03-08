Trinidad Express morns passing of former journalist Susan Gosine-Herrera

The Trinidad Express newspaper pays tribute to former journalist Susan Gosine-Herrera.
Mrs. Gosine-Herrera passed away on Monday in New York, where she lived for many years
She was 57-year-old
She worked for several media entities in Trinidad and Tobago, including The Express and Newsday.
A one-time breast cancer survivor, Mrs. Gosine-Herrera lost her battle with the disease and has left behind a daughter.
The Express says although she did not work within the local media for some time before her death, Mrs. Gosine-Herrera was remembered as a talented writer and warm-spirited person who shared good relationships with her colleagues.
Following her first victory against breast cancer, Mrs. Gosine-Herrera had shared her experiences with the wider community and sought to inspire others to also fight the illness.
She would often write about her experiences and recovery on her Facebook page.
Last month, in what appeared to be her last Facebook post, Mrs. Gosine-Herrera shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, to whom she pledged her love as a mother.
