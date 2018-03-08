Police question man in connection with a shooting report near Riverside Plaza

Police are questioning one man in connection with a report of a shooting near Riverside Plaza.

The suspect, who is said to be well known to the police, was held at his home in east Port of Spain, on Tuesday afternoon by officers of the Port of Spain division.

He was held on an outstanding warrant, but police say he is expected to be questioned in relation to Monday’s incident.

According to police reports, at around 2:15pm on Monday, a driver experienced mechanical difficulty and was forced to pull over just after the John John traffic lights, near Riverside Plaza.

While there, he came under fire from unknown assailants.

The motorist was not wounded but officers from the nearby Riverside Plaza and the Besson Street Police Station responded.

Investigations are underway.