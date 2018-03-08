Umar Abdullah told he was not invited to talks between Muslim leaders and the state

The head of the Islamic Front wants to know why he was prevented from attending a meeting between Muslim leaders and the state.

Over 100 Muslim leaders from across the country met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at the Diplomatic Center in St Anns yesterday to discuss issues affecting them, including being labeled as terrorists.

However, Mr Abdullah was not one of them. He believes his out-spokeness may have been a factor.

At today’s Post Cabinet news conference, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young admitted government did not send out an invitation to Mr Abdullah.

He reminded Mr Abdullah, that he was the one who confessed to recruiting T&T nationals for international terror group ISIS.

Last year, during a documentary for Al Jazerra News, Mr Abdullah admitted to recruiting local ISIS fighters.

However, speaking with NEwscenter 5 in January 2018, Mr abdullah said he had since regretted his actions.