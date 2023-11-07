STATE WITNESS REFUSES TO TESTIFY, INVOLVING POLICE KILLING…

A state witness is refusing to testify in a court matter involving the police killing of three people in Barrackpore.

The incident occurred in 2011.

The matter was called at the hall of justice yesterday.

The witness is PC Nicole clement.

Yesterday, in the court she expressed concerns about her safety.

SGT Khemraj Sahadeo, PCS Ronald Riveiro, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas , Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin are the accused.

They are charged with the murders of 23 year old Abigail Johnson, 28 year old Alana Duncan and Kerron Eccles on July 22nd 2011.

The woman has now been deemed a hostile witness by Justice Carla Browne Antoine.

The deposition which Mrs. Clement gave during the preliminary enquiry was read out to the panel of jurors.

In the statement WPC clement said, she was previously assigned to the robbery squad of the San Fernando police station.

She said, she known each of the six officers for about three to four years prior to the 2011 incident.

The trial is to resume today.