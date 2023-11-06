DOUBE MURDER IN PRINCESS TOWN…

There are reports of a double murder in Princess Town.

The identity of the victim has so far not been released.

Reports say, the incident took place at new grant around 9:45 last night.

Newscentre five understands residents in the area say they heard a commotion coming from a house with men shouting police entering the premises.

It is said, several explosions were later heard.

The gunmen dressed in police apparel escaped.

Neighbors went to investigator and found the two men bleeding from gunshot wound.

Officers from the near by police station responded.

When lawmen arrived and they found the one of the bodies lying in ground, and the other lying across the couch in the living area both bleeding from gun shot wounds.

Investigations are continuing.