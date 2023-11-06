A PROMISE OF A HUGE FINANCIAL RETURN FOR CARNIVAL 2024 FROM NCC CHAIRMAN…

NCC head Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters

The National Carnival Commission launches carnival 2024, and NCC Chairman Winston Gypsy Peters is manifesting a huge financial return.

At the opening of the festival at the Queens Park Savannah on Saturday night, Mr. Peters stressed on the product and business of carnival.

The NCC Chairman noted the competition for other carnivals.

Mr. Peters then encouraged everyone to do all in their power to keep the culture alive.

Meanwhile, the three stakeholders in carnival signaled their intention to make the 2024 celebrations better than last year.

Head of the Trinbago unified Calypsonians organization Ainsley King, spoke to protecting the culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

Echoing similar sentiments was head of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association Roslyn Gabriel.

President of Pantrinbago, Mrs Beverly Ramsey-Moore made a passionate for the continued support of the national instrument.

