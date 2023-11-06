NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER PROMISES TRANSPARENCY IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION…

National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds

The National Security Minister says, there will be no cover-up in the matter involving now-fugitive Anthony Smith.

On The Eye On Dependence programme yesterday Fitzgerald Hinds said, any public officer found to be involved in human trafficking will be brought to justice.

Last Friday, the judiciary said, a 16 year old girl who is a reported to be a human trafficking victim testified against Mr. Smith.

She said, a police officer was among the men she was made to have sexual intercourse with.

But Minister Hinds said, it is not yet certain what officer was involved.

The girl said, at the time she was being trafficked by Mr. Smith.

Along with that being said, the Minister defended his Government’s request for polygraph testing of police officers and all other public officers.

Minister Hinds also noted the reluctance to support the move, on the part of Police Association President Gideon Dickson.

He made it clear that polygraph testing is important and it works.

Polygraph testing is part of the miscellaneous provisions (testing and identification) bill 2022, which was piloted by Minister Hinds, in the House of Representatives on Wednesday last.