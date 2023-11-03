I955 FM


AMBUSH IN ST. JAMES…

Posted on November 3, 2023 by admin

The two men shot and killed during an ambush in St. James have been identified as Darnell  Pierre and Steffen Belgrave.

Another man is wounded.

On Wednesday night the three men were among a group liming outside Mr. Pierre’s house on Jeffers Lane, when they were attacked.

A Nissan AD Wagon pulled up close to the group.

A group of men got out of the vehicle with AR-15s and opened fire.

Both 25 year old Mr. Belgrave and 28 year old Mr. Pierre along with the other man were shot several times.

Mr. Belgrave was killed at the scene, while Mr. Pierre died at the Port of Spain General hospital.

Police say, up to 13 shots were fired by the gunmen. Investigators suspect this incident was gang related

