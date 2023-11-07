I WILL NOT RESIGN…MINISTER MARVIN GONZALES TO THE OPPOSITION UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS…

Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales

The Public Utilities Minister gets strong advice from his Prime Minister, regarding the cyber attack at TSTT.

The data breach has reportedly led to, the information of thousands of customers being dumped on line.

Among the customers Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The Minister says, the government will be seeking to protect the public’s interests.

A newspaper story yesterday said, the personal information of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was among the data leaked.

The Minister has mandated TSTT’s board to commission an independent probe into the attack.

The Minister responds to a call for his resignation.

United National congress MP Rudranth Indarsingh is calling for the political head of Minister Gonzales.

At an UNC media conference on Sunday MP Indarsingh said, the minister must go.

However, Minister Gonzales yesterday, described the UNC as having no principles when it comes to the truth.

On October 30th, Minister Gonzales said, the reports of an attack were not true, and the telecommunication services of Trinidad and Tobago would have issued a statement.

TSTT also said, hackers had tried to break into its cyber systems holding tera-bytes of data, but they were unsuccessful.

In calling for answers the opposition also claimed there was a cyber attack at the San Fernando general hospital.

The Southwest Regional Health Authority has confirmed this saying it’s information and communication technologies systems suffered.

According to the SWRHA the incursion took place on Monday 23rd October at 3:45 am.

In a release the SWRHA says, its platform suffered a cyber security incident by an unknown external party, which resulted in a loss of connectivity and access to its information databases.

It says, the attack therefore compromised the organization’s ability for real-time access to its vast technological systems.

The SWRHA says, this resulted in minimal disruptions to its usual excellent customer service operations.