SRP held at Piarco International with drugs

A Special Reserve Police officer is held with drugs at the Piarco International Airport.

Reports say the female officer was stopped and searched by airport security after she was observed acting in a “suspicious manner”.

The officer was attempting to board a flight to Jamaica.

Newscenter 5 understands she was found with narcotics strapped to her body while attempting to board the flight on Saturday.

Police say the officer was taken to a room where she was made to remove her clothing.

Police said several packets of drugs were found strapped to her body.

A man was also found to be in possession of narcotics was held.

Officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit were called in.

The officer and the man remain in custody.

They are expected to be charged and taken before an Arima Magistrate this week.