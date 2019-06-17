SRP held at Piarco International with drugs

A Special Reserve Police officer is held with drugs at the Piarco International Airport.
Reports say the female officer was stopped and searched by airport security after she was observed acting in a “suspicious manner”.
The officer was attempting to board a flight to Jamaica.
Newscenter 5 understands she was found with narcotics strapped to her body while attempting to board the flight on Saturday.
Police say the officer was taken to a room where she was made to remove her clothing.
Police said several packets of drugs were found strapped to her body.
A man was also found to be in possession of narcotics was held.
Officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit were called in.
The officer and the man remain in custody.
They are expected to be charged and taken before an Arima Magistrate this week.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.