MET Office says “Yellow Alert” remains in effect

The MET Office tells persons to brace for bad weather as the Yellow Level weather alert remains in effect.
Meteorologist, Albert Alexander tells Newscenter 5, the adverse weather alert Number One – Yellow Level will remain in effect until tomorrow.
The MET Office issued the alert yesterday afternoon and said it would remain in effect until 3 o’clock this afternoon.
However, Mr. Alexander says the alert has been extended.
He says street/ flash flooding or landslips may occur.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Mr. Alexander called on persons to exercise caution.
The MET Office has said periods of showers and thunderstorms, associated with the combination of a tropical wave and the I.T.C.Z, are likely to affect various parts of the country.
