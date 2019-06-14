Anticipation of a disturbance when gate closes on Venezuelan registration today

There is anticipation of a disturbance when the gates close on the Venezuelan registration process later today.
Today is the final day for migrants to regularise their status and National Security Minister Stuart Young is resolute, there will be no extension.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Political Scientist Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath said tensions might rise.
Dr. Ragoonath also noted the number of young children now coming forward to register.
He is questioning what will become of them after the process is completed.
Human rights group Amnesty International is calling on government to reconsider tomorrow’s deadline.
The group says the two-week period is not enough time.
