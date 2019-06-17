New Visa system for Venezuelans to enter T&T takes effect today

A new Visa system for Venezuelans will take effect today.

Venezuelans were allowed the travel to this country on holiday and business without the requirement of Visa for as long as 90 days.

However, at a media conference in Port of Spain last Friday, the National Security Minister said Venezuelans would now be required to obtain a Visa to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

Today Minister Young says the Visas will be issued by the Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela.

The Minister says his Ministry is working to ensure all is in place for the new system.

When questioned by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark about administrative costs attached to the application, Minister Young said the amount would be given soon.

Government’s migrant registration process, which lasted two weeks, came to an end on Friday.

Minister Young said initial figures suggest that just over 15,000 persons registered.

However, he promised to update the figure in the coming days.