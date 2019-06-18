I955 FM


Police charge 27-year-old in connection with fatal shooting on board MV Dreamchaser in Barbados

Posted on June 18, 2019

rbpf1Police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting, which occurred on board the MV Dreamchaser on June 10th around 10:35 p.m.

 

Rommel Cummins of Vauxhall No. 2, Christ Church is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Dave Archer.

 

The deceased, of West Terrace, St. James was a private security guard on board the vessel.

 

Cummins is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18th, on the capital charge.

