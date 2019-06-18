Parents given the choice to have their children’s names published or not for SEA results

Secondary Entrance Assessment 2019 results are to be published on Friday June 28th.

But parents now have the option to decide whether they want their children’s names to be published or not.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia made the announcement during a press conference yesterday.

Minister Garcia said parents who did not want their children’s results to be published could advise the Ministry of this in writing.

He said a small number of parents have made the request thus far.

Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said as part of the registration process for next year’s SEA, parents will be formally given the choice as to whether they want their children’s results to be published or not.