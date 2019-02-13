SRP and an engineer among four people held in connection with foiled abduction of Venezuelan woman

A Special Reserve Police officer and an engineer are among four people being held in connection with the foiled abduction of a Venezuelan woman.
The other two suspects are a casino worker and a truck driver.
The four were held after the abduction of 24-year-old Eleany Figueras.
The woman was rescued by police after she was taken from the Diego Martin Main Road on Monday night.
After a report was made, police officers stopped and searched a vehicle with two male occupants, near Claxton Bay.
They found the woman inside the car.
The men were taken in by police and later two other men went to the St. Margaret’s Police Station asking about them.
They were questioned and detained.
Both men are from lower Santa Cruz.
They were subsequently handed over to officers of the West End Police Station.
