Decomposing body found in Arima

Posted on February 13, 2019 by newscenter5

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599The body of a man has been found at Dump Road Heights of Guanapo, Arima.

 

Police were called to the area after residents reported finding the decomposing body yesterday afternoon.

 

Investigators say because of the state of the body it was difficult to speculate as to how the man died.

