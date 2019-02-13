Machel Montano calling for Soca lovers to let the music go…allow others to love it

Road March winner, many times over, Machel Montano is calling on Soca lovers to let the music go and allow others to love it.
In an interview on sister station i95.5fm last weekend, Machel said there is a tendancy to want to hold on to the soca, saying it belongs here.
He believes such a position keeps the music from going where it is supposed to go.
Machel said soca should have no boundaries and others should be allowed to use it and modify it.
His position is being supported by another Soca star, Kes.
He says the collaborations which have been taken place between some artistes and foreign influences are a good thing for Soca.
Kes, with his hugely popular, ‘Savannah Grass’ and Machel’s ‘Release’ are contenders for the Road March title this year.
