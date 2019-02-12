HDC employees stage demonstration demanding money owed to them

Employees of the Housing Development Corporation are demanding money owed to them.
Yesterday, led by the President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, the workers staged a demonstration outside the HDC headquarters.
Mr. Duke said the company agreed to compensate all workers in one area due to health and safety conditions, but nothing has so far happened.
Mr. Duke said an HDC official, had informed the protesters that the company received legal advice not to pay the daily rated staff.
However he warned, to do so would be a grave mistake.
The PSA President said if the HDC fails to cooperate he would be forced to take legal and other forms of action.
