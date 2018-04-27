Southern Indian state records over 30,000 lightning strikes in a 13-hour period

The southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in just a 13-hour period on Tuesday.
The number is unusually high and the result of “extreme weather patterns”, according to the state disaster management authority.
Nine people, including a nine-year-old girl, have been killed in the state by lightning strikes since Tuesday.
Lightning strikes are common in India during heavy monsoon rains.
The season typically begins in June and lasts until September.
Tuesday’s bout of lightning is being considered an anomaly because data from last year shows that there were some 30,000 lighting strikes throughout the entire month of May in the same region.
