Three Tobago fishermen remain missing at sea.
They are Lance Roberts, Ricardo Mohammed and Allister Graham, all from the Lambeau district.
Reports say they went out to sea on Monday around 3.30 p.m. from Lambeau beach.
President of the Lambeau Fisherfolk Association, Sumattee Williams, said the fishermen were due to return on Tuesday afternoon but are yet to return.
The trio left in a green pirogue TFT 1971, named Global Sunshine, from Lambeau beach, destined for waters off Parlatuvier.
The owner of the vessel, Jessie James, informed the Coast Guard and the police.
Mr. James said he was in the process of outfitting his vessel with GPS equipment when he learnt of the men’s disappearance and efforts to contact them via their cell phones proved futile.
The search continues for the men.
