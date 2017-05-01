I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Son of former COP murdered at his Arouca home

Posted on May 1, 2017 by newscenter5

murder2An early morning murder in Arouca. Dead is Nizam Mohammed.

The incident is said to have occurred shortly after 6 O’ clock this morning at Lillian Heights.

Reports say Mr Mohammed was asleep, when he heard noises coming from within the house.

Newscenter 5 understands, Mohammed went to investigate, when he was confronted by an armed assailant, who opened fire on him.

Mr Mohammed died instantly.

He was the son of former police commissioner, Kenny Mohammed.

Police are trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *