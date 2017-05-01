Protesting Oropuche residents promised roads would be fixed soon

Protesting residents of North Oropouche, near Sangre Grande, are told restoration works would begin soon on roads leading into the village.
The assurance comes from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
This morning angry residents blocked five roads in the area with burning tyres, making the village inaccessible
Chariman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Terry Rondon, said the group was not satisfied with the response by WASA to repair an eight-mile stretch in North Oropouche.
He said residents complained of bad roads and were demanding an immediate response to their concerns.
This morning, Mr Sinanan said he had already contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority, to repair the roadways which were impacted by recent works to pipelines in the area.
But the residents, believed it was taking too long for work to begin.
Police and soldiers responded to the heated demonstration and cleared the roadways.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.