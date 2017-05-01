Protesting Oropuche residents promised roads would be fixed soon

Protesting residents of North Oropouche, near Sangre Grande, are told restoration works would begin soon on roads leading into the village.

The assurance comes from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

This morning angry residents blocked five roads in the area with burning tyres, making the village inaccessible

Chariman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Terry Rondon, said the group was not satisfied with the response by WASA to repair an eight-mile stretch in North Oropouche.

He said residents complained of bad roads and were demanding an immediate response to their concerns.

This morning, Mr Sinanan said he had already contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority, to repair the roadways which were impacted by recent works to pipelines in the area.

But the residents, believed it was taking too long for work to begin.

Police and soldiers responded to the heated demonstration and cleared the roadways.