SOLDIER CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF ROUNDS & OTHER OFFENCES…

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force

A soldier charged with possession of 600 rounds and six other offences has been granted bail.

Lance corporal Travis Thomas is to stay confined at the regiment’s barracks, in Cumuto.

Thirty-six year old Mr. Thomas was shot last month.

He turned himself in to the police last week and was treated at hospital.

It is reported, the Longdenville soldier shot at the police and escaped in bushes after ammunition was found in a vehicle, he was driving in chase village.

Yesterday he appeared in court on crutches.

Mr. Thomas and Jillisa Frederick were jointly charged with possession.

He was placed on 750 thousand dollars bail, to cover a total of seven charges.

Last week Mr. Frederick appeared in court and was placed on bail.